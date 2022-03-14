Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine and reaffirmed their support to the Ukrainian people. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued willingness to assist with the safe transit of vulnerable people from Afghanistan. The Secretary and Foreign Minister noted the significance of the 50-year anniversary on March 19 of diplomatic relations between the United States and Qatar and emphasized the strong bilateral partnership.