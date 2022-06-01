Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President

June 1, 2022
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to maintain calm and de-escalate tensions.  The Secretary emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, and the Administration’s support for a negotiated two-state solution. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of concluding the investigations into the death of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh.