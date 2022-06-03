Secretary Blinken’s Call with Omani Foreign Minister Al Busaidi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with the Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr al Busaidi. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Oman’s efforts to strengthen and extend the truce in Yemen. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed Iran and opportunities for greater cooperation on regional issues. Finally, the Secretary noted he looked forward to hosting the Foreign Minister in Washington soon.