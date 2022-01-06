Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa. They reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and discussed efforts to deter Russia from further military action or other aggressive acts. Secretary Blinken condemned the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch and stressed U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan remains ironclad. They also discussed cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi reiterated their commitment to modernizing the U.S.-Japan Alliance, aligning strategic goals, and further strengthening cooperation. They also expressed their shared commitment to combatting and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.