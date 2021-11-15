SEC – Daniel R. Gregus Named Director of Chicago Office

Washington D.C. (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Daniel R. Gregus has been named Director of the Chicago Regional Office, where he has served as acting co-director since June.

Mr. Gregus is a 28-year veteran of the SEC and has held leadership roles in both the Division of Enforcement and the Division of Examinations. He has most recently served as the Associate Director of the National Clearance and Settlement Examination Program as well as the Associate Regional Director for the Broker-Dealer and Exchange Examination Program in the Chicago Regional Office.

“I am so pleased that Dan will be leading our Chicago office,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Dan brings significant experience both as a securities lawyer and manager to this role, and the American public will benefit from his leadership.”

As Director of the Chicago Regional Office, Mr. Gregus will lead a staff of more than 260 attorneys, accountants, investigators, securities compliance examiners, and other personnel involved in the performance of compliance examinations and the investigation and prosecution of enforcement actions.

“Dan’s extraordinary commitment to public service, his significant leadership experience, and his deep knowledge of the securities laws make him ideal to head the Chicago office. I have no doubt that his leadership will empower the staff to continue their great work protecting investors and our markets,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “I would also like to thank the Chicago office’s other Acting Co-Director, Kay Pyszka, for stepping up to serve in that role. We appreciate her continued leadership as Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Chicago.”

Daniel S. Kahl, Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Examinations, added, “Dan’s proven track record across both the examination and enforcement programs, a strong commitment to investor protection, and willingness to tackle complex and difficult matters makes him an excellent choice to lead the Chicago Regional Office. The Division of Examinations congratulates Dan and looks forward to continuing our work with him in this new role.”

Mr. Gregus began working in the Enforcement Division in the Chicago office in 1993. He served as an Assistant Regional Director for Enforcement from 1998 to 2007, and then he joined the Broker-Dealer and Exchange Examination Program. Mr. Gregus served as an Assistant Regional Director of that program until 2015 when he was named Associate Regional Director. He became the acting Associate Director for both the National Transfer Examination Program and the National Clearance and Settlement Examination Program in 2016 and became the permanent Associate Director for the Clearance and Settlement Examination Program in 2018.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Chicago Regional Office. During my time at the SEC, I have had the pleasure of collaborating with talented enforcement and examinations staff in the office, who have exhibited an unmatched commitment to protecting investors and assuring the integrity of the markets, said Daniel R. Gregus. “I look forward to leading this incredible group of attorneys, accountants, and examiners, and the outstanding support team we have in the CHRO, to bring together their collective expertise to address the issues in today’s financial markets.”

Mr. Gregus graduated with the highest honors from the University of Illinois, where he was captain of the varsity football team and a three-time Academic All-American. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Illinois College of Law and spent seven years in private practice in Chicago before joining the SEC.