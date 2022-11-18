Sebi plans to bring new complaints system

New Delhi: Sebi is planning to overhaul the existing investors complaint system SCORES by introducing a newer version of its website and mobile application features.

In this regard, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from interested parties to replace the old system with a new version, according to a notice on Friday. SCORES (SEBI Complaints Redressal System) is an online platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints pertaining to the securities market, mainly against listed companies and registered intermediaries. It was made operational in June 2011.