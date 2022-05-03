Sean Patrick Plea Guilty To Production of Child Pornography

Las Cruces man, Sean Patrick Fosler pleads guilty to production of child pornography

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Sean Patrick Fosler, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, pleaded guilty on April 28 in federal court to production of child pornography. Fosler will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on May 7, 2021, Fosler recorded a video of a then eight-year-old child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Fosler also appears in the video engaged in sexual conduct. In the plea agreement, Fosler admitted that he used snapchat to send the video to person in Texas.

Fosler faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated this case with assistance from the New Mexico State Police and the El Paso Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Marisa A. Ong is prosecuting the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today