Maine Man, Sean Chaput Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) Sean Chaput, 34, of Bangor, Maine, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 27, 2020, a New Hampshire state police trooper stopped Chaput’s car for a traffic violation. Over the course of the encounter, the trooper developed suspicions that the car contained evidence of drug trafficking. The trooper obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and subsequently located cylinders of pressed powder hidden in the car that contained 762 grams of fentanyl. The defendant later admitted to driving to Massachusetts to purchase the fentanyl found in the vehicle so he could bring it to Maine to be sold.

Chaput is scheduled to be sentenced on August 11, 2022.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office works closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug dealers who are distributing fentanyl and other deadly drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Young. “I am grateful to the New Hampshire State Police for stopping the distribution of this very substantial amount of fentanyl that could have endangered many lives.”

This matter was investigated by the New Hampshire State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Dronzek.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today