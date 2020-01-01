Seafood Company Indian Ridge Seafood Charged With Violations of the Lacey Act

(STL.News) – Indian Ridge Seafood Company, LLc, a Louisiana Limited Liability Company located in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, was charged on December 30, 2019 in a one count Bill of Information for the illegal sale of oysters in violation of the Lacey Act.

According to the Bill of Information, from November 1, 2017 through March 19, 2019,Indian Ridge Seafood did knowingly sell and transport oysters in interstate commerce with a market value in excess of $350.00, when, in the exercise of due care, Indian Ridge Seafood should have known that said oysters were acquired and possessed in violation of and in a manner unlawful under the laws of the State of Louisiana, specifically, Louisiana Revised Statutes, R.S. 56:306.4, R.S. 56:306.5, R.S. 56:306.6.

Indian Ridge Seafood faces a maximum fine of not more than $200,000 and a special assessment of $125.00.

U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser praised the work of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Julia K. Evans is in charge of the prosecution.

