Scott Reinhardt Sentenced For Producing Child Pornography

St. Louis County man, Scott Reinhardt sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography

(STL.News) United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Scott Reinhardt II, age 36, to 25 years in federal prison to be followed by a lifetime on supervised release for the production of child pornography. Reinhardt previously pleaded guilty in December 2021.

According to the plea agreement, between the dates of February 1, 2020, and December 13, 2020, in Jefferson County, Missouri, Reinhardt sexually abused the victim, who was under the age of ten at the time. Reinhardt used his cellular telephone to video record and produce images of his sexual abuse of the victim. Reinhardt also used the same cellular telephone to secretly record a second minor female victim while nude in the bathroom of the residence he shared with the victims’ mother.

Reinhardt had been previously convicted on November 12, 2014, of one count of statutory rape second degree and two counts of statutory sodomy second degree for sexual contact perpetrated against a minor, who was fourteen years of age at the time. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court for Jefferson County, Missouri.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today