San Angelo Police Apprehended Aggravated Robbery Trio Member Matthew Clark

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) This afternoon, members of the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division, Anti-Crime Unit, and Patrol Division successfully executed an Arrest Warrant for 45-year-old Matthew Clark — the remaining suspect sought in connection to the Aggravated Robbery of a San Angelo couple inside a residence on East 19th Street on August 4, 2020.

Clark had barricaded himself in a locked structure behind a residence located in the 600 block of North Archer.

Two other suspects, 59-year-old John Delarosa and 32-year-old Seth Allbright, were previously located and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

