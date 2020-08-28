San Angelo Police: Anti-Crime and Gang Units Bust Yields Arrests, Recovery of Stolen Property

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) Over the last two days, Officers with the San Angelo Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit and Gang Unit have arrested the following suspects pursuant to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity associated with a residence located in the 2000 block of Colorado Street in San Angelo, Texas.
Alfredo Chavez, age 17: Possession of Marijuana
Vanessa Gonzales, age 22: Possession of Marijuana
Mykah Saldivar, age 19: Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance PG3
Jonathan Tucker, age 17: Burglary of Habitation, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Seatbelt-Passenger 17 and Older
Subsequent to the arrests, a search warrant operation was executed at the residence where officers located and seized a quantity of stolen property — including firearms.
Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.
Members of the Department’s K9 Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and Crime Scene Investigations assisted with the operation.