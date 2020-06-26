Saint Louis Zoo News: Urban Chestnut Releases 2020 STL Zoo Bier

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) To raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo teamed up with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) in 2019 to create STL Zoo Bier, the first official beer of the Saint Louis Zoo. The seasonal release for 2020 features a new label with the king penguin, a large, majestic-looking bird native to sub-Antarctic islands. Penguin & Puffin Coast is home to king penguins at the Zoo.

The Kölsch-style beer is available at the Zoo starting this weekend and is coming soon to grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and the Metro East area. For every case of STL Zoo Bier sold at area retailers, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the Saint Louis Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work. *

“We appreciate the generous support of Urban Chestnut in this collaboration that brings together a great quality local beer for adults to enjoy and the Zoo’s mission-focused work to care for animals at the Zoo and in the wild,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo.

In 2019, 1,740 cases of STL Zoo Bier were sold, resulting in a $5,220 donation to the Zoo by Urban Chestnut. The previous design featured the grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge.

“As an animal lover and life-long advocate of the St. Louis region, this partnership means a lot to me and to the team at UCBC as well,” said David Wolfe, co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. “The Saint Louis Zoo is such a significant organization, both locally and globally, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership, especially at this point in time when it’s more important than ever to support our community.”

STL Zoo Bier, sold in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, is a traditional, German-style Kölsch with a clean, crisp and well-rounded flavor that appeals to a wide audience, according to UCBC.

CLICK to VIEW LIST OF BREWERIES in ST LOUIS