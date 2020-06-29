Ryan Pavichevich Claims $500,000 From The Ca$h Deluxe

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Ryan Pavichevich, 45, of Fort Myers, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the CA$H DELUXE Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 7950 Dani Drive Suite 200 in Fort Myers.

The $5 game, CA$H DELUXE, launched in December 2019 and offers six top prizes of $500,000, and features more than $48.7 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03.

