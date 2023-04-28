Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri.
BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri. This is an interesting review as the restaurant has unusually high ratings. Still, it has a unique story about the owners, who are both from Syria but did not know each other until after moving to St. Louis, Missouri.
Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant is among the highest-rated restaurants in the St. Louis region based solely on online reviews.
Rozanna Restaurant’s online reviews as of March 7, 2023, are as follows:
- Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 470 online reviews
- Facebook – not rated, but has 1.3K likes – 1.4K followers
- Yelp – 4.5 Stars with more than 100 online reviews
- TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with 5 reviews
- DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 89 votes
- Average Rating – 4.75 across four platforms
Address, phone, and email:
403 Lafayette Center
Manchester, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 636-527-4000
Email: RozannaSTL@gmail.com
Website domain: RozannaSTL.com