Rock Island Man Bryan Christopher Hanson Sentenced to Prison for Assault on Postal Worker

(STL.News) – On August 19, 2020, United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Bryan Christopher Hanson, age 24, of Rock Island, Ill., to ten months in prison for assault on a postal worker, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Hanson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

On November 18, 2019, Hanson pleaded guilty to the offense. The investigation began after a report was made by a mail carrier that a male was harassing her. Hanson sought the postal carrier out and physically grabbed her while she was on duty. She was able to run away, but the defendant continued to pursue and got into his car and followed her. The mail carrier received help from a bystander before police arrived.

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

