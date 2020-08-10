Rochester Man Jeffrey Wehs Sentenced For Possession Of Child Porngraphy

Rochester Man Sentenced For Possession Of Child Porngraphy

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jeffrey Wehs, 24, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve eight months home confinement and eight years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who handled the case, stated that members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant on September 18, 2019, at the defendant’s residence in Rochester following a cybertip from an online social media company. The tip indicated that an account holder had uploaded an image of child pornography using the company’s messaging application. Investigators ultimately traced the child pornography to Wehs’ Rochester apartment. The defendant’s computer was seized and a preliminary review recovered multiple images and videos of child pornography.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

