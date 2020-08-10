Rochester Man Jeffrey Wehs Sentenced For Possession Of Child Porngraphy

Rochester Man Sentenced For Possession Of Child Porngraphy

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jeffrey Wehs, 24, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve eight months home confinement and eight years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.  The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who handled the case, stated that members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant on September 18, 2019, at the defendant’s residence in Rochester following a cybertip from an online social media company.  The tip indicated that an account holder had uploaded an image of child pornography using the company’s messaging application.  Investigators ultimately traced the child pornography to Wehs’ Rochester apartment.  The defendant’s computer was seized and a preliminary review recovered multiple images and videos of child pornography.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Share
2 hours ago

Recent Posts

Two Felons Sergio Bautista and Eric Golden Indicted For Stealing Explosive Materials

Two Felons Sergio Bautista and Eric Golden Indicted For Stealing Explosive Materials From Mining Company…

2 hours ago

Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Alan F. Broidy Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge

Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge that He Embezzled His Client’s Money…

3 hours ago

Martinsburg man Anthony Jones sentenced for role in cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation

Martinsburg man Anthony Jones sentenced for role in cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation (STL.News)…

3 hours ago

Member of Jersey City Gang Jalil Burns Charged with Gun Possession and Distribution of PCP

(STL.News) – A high-ranking member of a violent street gang operating in Jersey City, New…

3 hours ago

Weston Man Keenam “Kason” Park Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud in International Student Recruitment Scheme

(STL.News) – A Weston man pleaded guilty today in connection with a scheme to defraud…

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Felon Reginald Milligan Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) – Reginald Milligan was sentenced to 37 months in prison for possessing a firearm…

3 hours ago