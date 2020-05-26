Roanoke Rapids Man Tishawn Jermaine Edwards Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) – A Roanoke Rapids man was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Tishawn Jermaine Edwards, 31, was caught with a firearm after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase in Roanoke Rapids. Edwards has multiple prior felony convictions.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department investigated the case.

