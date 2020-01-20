Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol arrests another convicted sex offender, seizes over $220K in narcotics

EDINBURG, TX (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously convicted sex offender and disrupted two narcotic smuggling attempts in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Wednesday, Fort Brown agents observed two subjects carrying bundles of suspected narcotics near Brownsville, Texas. Agents apprehended two Mexican nationals and seized two bundles of marijuana weighing over 96 pounds. The marijuana has an estimated worth of $77K. Later, record checks revealed, that one of the subjects is a convicted sex offender out of Abilene, Texas. Both subjects will be processed accordingly.

On Thursday, Brownsville agents encountered a group of men traveling north from the Rio Grande. Responding agents apprehended five subjects. It was determined that the subjects were foreign nationals from Mexico and El Salvador. During a search of the surrounding area, five bundles of marijuana were seized weighing over 182 pounds, worth an estimated $145K.