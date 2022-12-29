RIL retail arm to acquire controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate

To end 2022 on a sweet note, Reliance Industries Limited’s subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has signed an agreement to acquire controlling stake in BSE-listed Lotus Chocolate Co.

Reliance Retail arm Reliance Consumer Products will acquire 51% stake from the promoter and promoter group entities of the confectionary maker and make an open offer to the public shareholders to acquire an additional 26% stake.

Reliance Consumer Products will buyout the promoter group stake at Rs 113 apiece, aggregating up to Rs 74 crore, RIL said in a press release.

That the Street had a whiff of the deal reflects in the share movement of Lotus Chocolate. The stock was locked in the upper circuit of 5% for the fourth straight session on Thursday. It has gained more than 21% in 4 sessions and ended at Rs 117.1 on the BSE.

As part of the deal, Consumer and certain promoter group entities of will also subscribe to 5,07,93,200 non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.

The capital infused by Reliance Retail will help drive growth for Lotus and in manufacturing comprehensive confectionery and chocolate derivative products.