To end 2022 on a sweet note, Reliance Industries Limited’s subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has signed an agreement to acquire controlling stake in BSE-listed Lotus Chocolate Co.
Reliance Retail arm Reliance Consumer Products will acquire 51% stake from the promoter and promoter group entities of the confectionary maker and make an open offer to the public shareholders to acquire an additional 26% stake.
Reliance Consumer Products will buyout the promoter group stake at Rs 113 apiece, aggregating up to Rs 74 crore, RIL said in a press release.
That the Street had a whiff of the deal reflects in the share movement of Lotus Chocolate. The stock was locked in the upper circuit of 5% for the fourth straight session on Thursday. It has gained more than 21% in 4 sessions and ended at Rs 117.1 on the BSE.
As part of the deal, Consumer and certain promoter group entities of will also subscribe to 5,07,93,200 non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.
The capital infused by Reliance Retail will help drive growth for Lotus and in manufacturing comprehensive confectionery and chocolate derivative products.
RIL retail arm to acquire controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate
