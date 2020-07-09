Ridgeland Man Timothy Lakendrick Liddell Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Machine Gun

(STL.News) – Timothy Lakendrick Liddell, 25, of Ridgeland, pled guilty yesterday before U.S. District Court Judge Carlton W. Reeves to illegally possessing a machine gun, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

On October 11, 2018, Ridgeland Police officers and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents searched Liddell’s apartment pursuant to a search warrant. In addition to finding illegal narcotics, investigators and agents discovered a Glock model 19 handgun that had been converted to a machine gun. The gun was also equipped with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 31 rounds.

On July 10, 2019, Liddell was charged in a federal criminal indictment with possessing a machine gun and possessing a firearm that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Liddell will be sentenced by Judge Reeves on October 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. He faces a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Ridgeland Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bert Carraway.

