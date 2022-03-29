Ricky Laron Sentenced for Possessing Firearms, Ammunition

Ricky Laron Shannon Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms and Ammunition

(STL.News) A felon and known gang member was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced Ricky Laron Shannon, 35, of Tulsa, to ­­­­­­­­­eight years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

“The Tulsa Police Department apprehended Ricky Shannon for illegally possessing two firearms following multiple felony drug and larceny convictions,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson . “Guns in the hands of felons is a recipe for violence. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tulsa Police Department and the ATF will continue to use every law enforcement resource available to hold violent criminals accountable and reduce gun crime in neighborhoods across Tulsa.”

At a Sept. 29, 2021, hearing, Shannon pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Shannon admitted that on June 11, 2021, he possessed a Glock 30 .45 caliber pistol and 28 rounds of ammunition. He further admitted that on Aug.13, 2021, he possessed a different Glock 30 and 27 rounds of ammunition.

The first count stems from a traffic stop on June 11, 2021. According to an initial criminal complaint and affidavit filed in the case, Tulsa Police officers observed Shannon commit several traffic violations. Officers then pulled behind his vehicle and activated lights and sirens. The defendant continued forward slowly but did not initially yield to law enforcement. An officer observed Shannon make distinct reaching movements with his right hand toward the passenger’s side of the vehicle. He also noted that an object appeared to be in the defendant’s hand as he continued to drive forward slowly but erratically. Based on training and experience, the officer suspected the defendant might be trying to hide something before coming to a stop. Officers also noted Shannon was a felon and certified 107 Hoover gang member. During the stop, officers recovered a Glock 30 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with a high capacity magazine.

Later on Aug. 13, 2021, Shannon was contacted by authorities and arrested based on a federal warrant stemming from his June 11, 2021 traffic stop. Officers found a different Glock 30 underneath the driver’s seat of the car along with a high capacity magazine and 27 rounds of ammunition. The firearm was both magazine and chamber loaded.

The Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John E. Brasher and Mark R. Morgan prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the 2150 Initiative. The initiative is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Tulsa Police Department, ATF, and all other local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement partners to combat violent crime by focusing efforts on prohibited persons in possession of firearms as well as those responsible as the “source” of the firearms to prohibited persons. The initiative was named in memory of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson. Sgt. Johnson’s badge number, 2150, was selected for the initiative as a way to honor his life and his commitment to the Tulsa community.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today