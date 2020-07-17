Richmond Police Welcomes 26 New Officers

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Despite the challenges of a national pandemic and civil unrest, 26 new police officers are now proud members of the Richmond Police Department.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the graduation and swearing-in ceremony this morning at the Richmond Police Training Academy were private and limited to the officers’ immediate family members. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin was the keynote speaker.

Members of the 121st Basic Recruit Class included recruits from Jamaica, California, Georgia, Maryland, New York, South Carolina and West Virginia, as well as many from the Metro Richmond area.

The new officers will begin eight weeks of field training with an experienced officer on Saturday, July 18.

