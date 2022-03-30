Rhode Island Governor on OHIC Fine of United Health Care

Governor McKee Statement on OHIC Issued Fine of United Health Care

Providence, RI (STL.News) In response to the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner fining UnitedHealthcare $100,000 after it was determined that they used criteria for determining levels of care for substance use disorder treatment that were not consistent with Rhode Island law, Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement:

“Rhode Island is committed to improving access to behavioral health care and substance use disorder treatment. Now more than ever, it is critical that our Administration hold health care entities accountable for ensuring parity between physical and behavioral health care. I thank the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner for their full review of this matter and for continuing to hold health insurance companies accountable when their practices are not consistent with Rhode Island law. Rhode Islanders deserve fair and adequate access to the care they need and our Administration will continue to ensure that happens.”