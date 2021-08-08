Rhode Island: Arrest Reported by the State

Rhode Island arrest Edy O. Vargas, Ricky Joseph, and Rebecca Mucci

PROVIDENCE, RI (STL.News) Today, the State of Rhode Island released the following information:

At 9:30 pm, Troopers arrested Edy O. Vargas, age 50, of 7 Octavia Street Apartment B, Providence, Rhode Island, for:

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – BAC Unknown – First Offense. Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test – First Offense.

This arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Pontiac Avenue in the City of Cranston. Mr. Vargas was transported to State Police Headquarters, where he was processed, arraigned before a Justice of the Peace, and released.

At 10:22 pm, Troopers arrested Ricky Joseph, of 22 Rand Street, Central Falls, Rhode Island for:

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – B.A.C. Unknown – First Offense Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. This arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Railroad Street in the City of Central Falls.

Mr. Joseph was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, where he was processed, specially arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released into the custody of a responsible adult.

At 12:42 am, Troopers arrested Rebecca Mucci, age 29, of 117 Brooks Hill Road, Wolcott, Connecticut, for:

Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – B.A.C. .10 – .15 – First Offense (Phase I: .112%; Phase II: .106%).

The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 North in the City of Cranston. Mucci was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, where she was processed, specially arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released into the custody of a responsible adult.

NOTE: Across America, it is against the law to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It is a danger to public safety!