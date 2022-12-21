Return of the quant

So I’m back up in the game

Running things to keep my swing

Letting all the people know

That I’m back to run the show-Mark Morrison, Return of the MackQuants are also back up in their game, it seems. Our FT colleague Laurence Fletcher covered quant funds’ outperformance earlier this year, and Robin has noted it too. But now Morgan Stanley’s quant analysts have published a piece titled “The Return of Quant Investing,” so we figured we’d highlight a few excerpts from their victory lap before everyone logs off for the holidays. First, they write, “unprecedented” times don’t always require brand-new strategies. When fundamental investors are wrongfooted, it’s probably a good time to rely on a computer that’s trained to predict whether a line is going to go up or down on any given day: We are often asked how quant strategies, which are predicated on historical data, can handle a volatile market environment with few historical precedents. Don’t current dynamics “break” quant strategies? In our view, quant’s strong outperformance in 2022 resulted from a diverse set of catalysts. We think that the monetary policy tightening unleashed by global central banks led to substantial and durable macro trends that could be captured by “trend following” strategies. Second, carry is back! A re-emergence of dispersion in interest rates across the globe sparked the revival of “carry” strategies. And finally, there has been some reverting to the mean that has helped quanty value-investing strategies in stock markets. Equity value investing re-emerged as higher rates forced investors to focus more closely on fundamental valuations, increasing the efficiency of the “value” factor. Disruption in valuations related to technological advances has receded — Eg, the normalisation of Tesla’s valuation versus the broader auto sector. Similarly, communications sector disrupters have surrendered some of their outperformance. More broadly, we saw the gap between value and growth valuations shrink.The strategists predict more outperformance for their strategy in 2023, of course. They recommend investors stick with value-investing strategies (in high-quality stocks, naturally), trend-following strategies in interest-rate markets, and strategies that systematically sell rates volatility.