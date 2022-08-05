Re’Shaun Lamonte Sentenced for Firearm Crime

Charleston Man, Re’Shaun Lamonte Wilborne Sentenced to Prison for Federal Firearm Crime

Re’Shaun Lamonte Wilborne, 36, of Charleston, was sentenced today to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilborne admitted he possessed a Jimenez Arms, model JA NINE, 9mm caliber handgun that Charleston Police officers found when they arrested him on July 20, 2021, on an active state drug warrant.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Wilborne is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his 2004 felony conviction in Fayette County Circuit Court for sexual assault in the 2nd degree involving a disabled female victim, and his 2017 federal conviction in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also has a previous state court conviction for failing to register as a sex offender.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Charleston Police Department.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today