Report: Chinese Company Launches Digital Currency Insurance Product

The Suzhou branch of the Chinese insurance company China Pacific Insurance, together with the Bank of Communications, recently announced the launch of a digital currency account insurance product. The launch comes at a time when the number of personal digital currency wallets created in the Chinese city of Suzhou alone now exceeds 30 million.

Insurance Product ‘Guarantees’ Security of Digital Wallets

According to a report, the Suzhou branch of China Pacific Insurance along with the Bank of Communications branch in the same city, recently launched what has been described as the Asian country’s first central bank digital currency insurance product. It added that the launch “lays the foundation for the continuous and in-depth promotion of digital renminbi.”

Besides helping to widen the use cases of the digital yuan, according to the report, the new insurance product guarantees the “security of the personal digital currency wallet.”

As explained in the report, Suzhou, a major city in China’s Jiangsu province, is one of the cities selected to participate in the digital renminbi pilot. To date, more than 30 million digital currency or e-CNY wallets have been created. It is this growth in the number of wallets that has raised the importance of having an appropriate insurance product available to users of the e-CNY, the report said.

Explaining how the insurance product works, the report states that if personal funds are stolen or if the password of a wallet is compromised during the guarantee period, the affected wallet user will be able to lodge a claim. Since the insurance product’s launch, over 500 people, including students of Soochow University Business School and employees of Zhangjiagang government agencies, have reportedly signed up.

Starting in 2020, China Pacific Insurance’s Suzhou branch has been expanding the use of the digital yuan by way of increased cooperation with stakeholders such as the government, banks, and B-end and C-end customers. The report said these stakeholders are tasked with the job of collecting insurance premiums, paying indemnities, and issuing employee salaries and benefits.

