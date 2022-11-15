Regulators defend use of controversial LDI pension funds



Regulators defend use of controversial LDI funds that almost triggered pensions meltdownBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 17:12 EST, 15 November 2022 | Updated: 17:12 EST, 15 November 2022

The head of the City watchdog has admitted that it was not prepared for the risk posed to pension funds by the sharp rise in UK bond yields after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told a House of Lords select committee that the threat had not been ‘right at the top of the radar’.Peers are examining how a bond market sell-off after Kwarteng’s disastrous fiscal statement prompted a crisis in pension funds resulting in a £65billion Bank of England intervention. Liability-driven investment strategies were dragged into the spotlight in September in the wake of then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-BudgetThe collapse in bond prices left liability driven investment (LDI) funds used by some pension schemes scrambling for cash.Rathi explained that yields on UK bonds – which move in the opposite direction to prices – soared by 2.5 percentage points in just five days ‘which has just never happened at any major time in our history, that particular risk wasn’t tested for’.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…