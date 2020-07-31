Randolph County man Eric Allen Harris sentenced for methamphetamine charge

(STL.News) – Eric Allen Harris, of Beverly, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 36 months incarceration for a drug distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Harris, age 40, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in June 2019. Harris admitted to distributing methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in September 2018 in Randolph County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

