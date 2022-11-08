Rail operators now offering advance fares for the festive period



Grab a deal on Christmas travel: LNER, Avanti West Coast and GWR now offering advance fares for the festive periodBy Richard Marsden for the Daily Mail Published: 17:02 EST, 8 November 2022 | Updated: 17:02 EST, 8 November 2022

After months of strike disruption, rail passengers finally have some good news with the chance to make big savings on Christmas and New Year travel.Yesterday, LNER, which runs train services between London, Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland, started offering advance fares up to January 6.Discounted advance fares are also being offered for the festive period by several other firms, including Avanti West Coast and GWR. All aboard: Discounted advance fares are being offered for the festive period by firms, including LNER Avanti West Coast and GWRDavid Horne, managing director of LNER — which is also offering a range of Christmas-themed food and drink, including chicken and stuffing sandwiches, stollen muffins and hog-roast sausage rolls — says: ‘This Christmas we have thousands of our great value fares.’Advance fares during the Christmas period will offer substantial savings. They include London to York for £26, London to Manchester for £32 and London to Bristol for £21.50.In comparison, if bought on the day of travel, an off-peak ticket from Euston to Manchester is £68.60, while King’s Cross to York is £123.20 for a super-off-peak single fare.

