Rail chiefs and unions slammed as no services from some London stations….despite no strikes



Rail chiefs and unions faced fury on Monday after services were cancelled from some stations in London despite there being no strike action.One London MP said she was “appalled” at the failure to put any trains on from parts of the capital.Other services which normally run at least every 15 minutes were reduced to hourly services.Commuters contacted Twickenham MP Munira Wilson about the chaos.She tweeted: “It’s not just Whitton, but also St Margarets and Strawberry Hill that have absolutely no services running through this week. I’m appalled.”Read MoreServices to Chertsey were also hit.Trains on other SWR services have also been reduced from Surrey commuter towns like Farnham, Guildford and Woking.From Farnham, there were just three direct trains planned for Monday morning’s rush hour while there are just two direct services planned for Monday evening, leaving many workers with little option but to drive or work from home.South Western Railway admitted in a response to Ms Wilson that some services face this severe disruption until January 3.The mayhem came despite the second 48-hour strike on the rail network ending on Saturday, with further walk-outs planned over Christmas and in the New Year. The train company messaged: “SWR has more than 2,100 RMT members who are eligible to strike. With Network Rail maintenance staff and signallers also taking action, we are reliant on contingency managers to keep as many trains as we can running, while always prioritising safety. “We have prioritised the limited resources we have to keep our busiest routes open where possible, but regrettably we cannot cover all our routes.“Services to and from Chertsey will be back in operation from 3rd January 2023 and given the scale of the industrial action across Network Rail and most train operators, it is impossible to provide sufficient replacement services to cover demand. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”