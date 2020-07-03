Rafael Santiago Arrested for Murder in Norfolk Street Mattapan

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 8:11 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) made an onsite firearm arrest after responding to a call for a person with a gun in the area of Norfolk Street and Woolson Street. On arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Rafael Santiago, 35, of Malden, with a revolver in his hand. The officers were able to quickly deescalate the potentially deadly encounter, convincing the armed suspect to drop the firearm after issuing numerous verbal commands. The suspect was then placed in custody and the revolver was safely recovered. While on scene, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The suspect will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

