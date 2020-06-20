PPB Seeking Community Help for Missing Day’ions A’Blessing Thompson

Portland, OR (STL.News) Portland Police Bureau is requesting information regarding Day’ions A’Blessing Thompson, a 21 year old African American female who was last seen riding a Tri-Met Max train towards Clackamas, Oregon on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Family members said THOMPSON was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black Converse tennis shoes, a black back pack and often wears a head wrap. THOMPSON did not possess a phone or monetary means.

If anyone has information with regard to the whereabouts of THOMPSON please contact PPB Detective E. McDaniel at 503-823-0833

