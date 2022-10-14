Pound extends fall after Liz Truss’s brief press conference – business live

Sterling selloff accelerates after Truss press conference The pound accelerated its slide when Liz Truss spoke, falling 1.2% to $1.1187, and government bond yields, which had fallen earlier today, thereby reducing government borrowing costs, started to tick up again. The stock markets appear unfazed. The FTSE 100 index has climbed 87 points, or 1.3%, to 6,938. The prime minister only took four questions, but failed to answer the one about what credibility she has to continue in her post. The Guardian’s political editor tweets: At brief Downing Street press conference, Liz Truss is asked by @ChrisMasonBBC what credibility she has to continue in post. Unsurprisingly, she doesn’t answer the question, even though it is the one on her own MPs’ lips today. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 14, 2022 The head of the Resolution Foundation think tank Torsten Bell says: Right – the news here is that u-turn is limited to corporation tax. So over half of tax cuts are still going ahead. What does this mean? £20-40bn of spending cuts still to come — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) October 14, 2022 Updated at 09.58 EDT

Liz Truss: "I have acted decisively today because my priority is ensuring our country's economic stability". (Even though it was her own mini-budget which caused much of that instability.)

Liz Truss confirms she will stick with Rishi Sunak's plan to increase corporation tax from 19% to 25%, raising £18bn per year, as she tries to calm markets.

Truss says her "mission remains" to pursue a low tax, high wage and high growth economy. Not necessarily what Tory MPs need to hear right now.

And with that, the press conference is over. It lasted just a few minutes.

Truss says Jeremy Hunt “shares my desire for a high-growth, low-tax economy”. But we recognise because of current market issues, we have to deliver the mission in a different way. That’s why we are absolutely committed to do achieving that stability or what is a very difficult time globally. Updated at 09.56 EDT

Asked by the Telegraph’s Ben Riley-Smith whether she should remain as prime minister, Truss says: “I’m absolutely determined to see through what I promised” to deliver the growth plan and “to see us through the storm we face”.

Truss says Jeremy Hunt, the new chancellor, is one of the “most experienced and widely respected parliamentarians” and will present a medium-term budget at the end of the month.

Truss announces a U-turn on the government’s plan to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25% next April. The rise will now go ahead, and will raise £18bn per year, which she described as a down payment on the government’s medium-term growth plan. It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting. Updated at 09.56 EDT

Wall Street has opened higher, with the Dow Jones up 170 points, while European shares are also still trading higher. The FTSE 100 index is 1.5% ahead at 6,955, while the pound has lost 1% against the dollar to $1.1213. The UK prime minister Liz Truss has just started speaking.

Peter Walker Here is our full story on Jeremy Hunt’s appointment as chancellor. Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully to become Conservative leader, was named chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng, in the job for just over five weeks, was sacked by Truss ahead of another U-turn over tax cuts. A wider mini-reshuffle also saw Chris Philp, Kwarteng’s number two as chief secretary to the Treasury also sacked from the role and moved to the Cabinet Office to become paymaster general. In a direct job swap, Philp is replaced by Edward Argar.

Sterling pares losses after Jeremy Hunt appointed chancellor The pound has pared losses, after falling 1.2% when Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor. It is trading 0.4% lower against the dollar at $1.1285, following the confirmation from Downing Street that Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign, health and cultural secretary and leadership contender, has been appointed chancellor. Torsten Bell, head of the Resolution Foundation think tank, says: Updated at 09.17 EDT

Liz Truss will hold her press conference at 2.30pm and is expected to announce a U-turn on corporation tax, and possibly other tax-cutting measures. Updated at 09.19 EDT

Downing Street has confirmed that Jeremy Hunt, the former leadership contender and a former foreign secretary, has been appointed as the new chancellor. Edward Argar has replaced Chris Philp as chief secretary to the Treasury.

US retail sales stagnate in September Over in the US, retail sales ground to a halt in September, as high inflation and rising interest rates have made consumers more cautious about spending. Andrew Hunter, senior US economist at Capital Economics, says: With retail sales unchanged in September there is still little evidence that the boost to purchasing power from the earlier sharp fall in gasoline prices has helped real consumption. Energy prices are now edging higher again and employment growth is slowing, so we expect consumption growth to weaken further over the coming months. The flat headline figure was actually a bit better than the small fall we had expected and August’s gain was revised up slightly. Nevertheless, the data still suggest that spending growth was weak last month. The 0.4% m/m fall in motor vehicle sales came despite the near-3% rebound in unit sales reported by manufacturers. Declines in spending on furniture, electronics, building materials and leisure goods are consistent with the surge in interest rates starting to take a bigger toll on discretionary consumption. The more modest 0.5% rise in spending at bars and restaurants suggests overall services spending growth weakened too. Excluding autos, gasoline, building materials and food services, control group sales were up by a stronger 0.4% m/m. But with consumer prices rising strongly again last month, the sales data suggest that consumption only edged higher in real terms. The upshot is that we still expect consumption growth over the third quarter as a whole to have slumped to only 0.7% annualised and, with the impact of the Fed’s aggressive tightening still feeding through, we suspect growth will be even weaker in the fourth quarter. NEW: US retail sales were sluggish last month, suggesting shoppers are becoming more guarded about discretionary purchases in the worst inflationary environment in decades https://t.co/NOuuuGQ4Vs — Bloomberg (@business) October 14, 2022 Updated at 08.59 EDT