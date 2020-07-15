Portland Police Investigation about Group Around Justice Center

Portland, OR (STL.News) In the evening hours of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, a group of a couple hundred demonstrators gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and marched all throughout downtown Portland before ending their march at Pioneer Square. After a few speeches, some demonstrators left Pioneer Square and headed to the Justice Center while the others left the area.

Around 9:15 p.m., the group of demonstrators who decided to march to the Justice Center began blocking traffic by standing in the road at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. Over the next several hours, the demonstrators began to set up barricades at Southwest Main Street and Southwest Salmon Street at Southwest 3rd Avenue. The barricades blocked the entire lanes of traffic and consisted of industrial kitchen appliances, road blockades, and flashing traffic signs. During this time, the demonstrators lit a fire where the elk statue once stood, and another small fire was reported at Southwest Madison Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue.

At 1:05 a.m., in an organized effort, the demonstrators left the barricades they had set up and walked to Central Precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue in an attempt to disrupt officers as they walked in from the end of their shift.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers were able to remove some of the barricade at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street. Demonstrators began returning to the area and officers disengaged. As the officers disengaged, the demonstrators threw glass bottles and pointed lasers at them. After officers left the area, the demonstrators lit a fire to what was left of the barricade. Several minutes later, a demonstrator extinguished the fire and several demonstrators began to rebuild the barricade.

The crowd dissipated over the next several hours.

No CS gas, crowd control munitions, or force was used.

Anyone with information about individuals who committed criminal activity at any event is asked to share that information with the Portland Police Bureau. Information can be sent via email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE