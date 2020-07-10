Portland Police Identified Victim as Cody Nicholas Vickers & Arrested Stephen Bache

Portland, OR (STL.News) The victim from Wednesday’s incident died at an area hospital. The homicide victim has been identified as 32 year-old Cody Nicholas Vickers. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Vicker’s died of homicidal violence.

The family has been notified.

The suspect, 52 year-old Stephen Bache was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Refer to Multnomah County District Attorney’s press release for details of charges.

Anyone with information related to Vicker’s death is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at (503) 823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

This is an active investigation and there is no additional information for release at this time.

