Port St. Joe: Arthur Desean Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Second Port St. Joe man, Arthur Desean North Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) Arthur Desean North, 32, of Port St. Joe, Florida, was the second man from Port St. Joe to be sentenced to federal prison this week for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. North received a sentence of ten years in prison. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.

“Rural communities throughout our district are plagued by methamphetamine distribution,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “We are committed to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively prosecute those recidivist offenders who continue to distribute such addictive and deadly controlled substances. This sentence is further proof of this resolve.”

North pled guilty to conspiring to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine. Court documents show that North was responsible for distributing at least ten pounds of methamphetamine.

“In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Attorney’s Office, we remain committed to identifying and holding those who distribute deadly drugs to account,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith. “Significant sentences like this should deter those who would engage in such acts.”

North was part of a conspiracy which was obtaining methamphetamine from Atlanta, Georgia. North was provided with one-pound quantities of methamphetamine which he resold in various communities in North Florida. North had four prior convictions for drug-trafficking offenses and was on probation for sale of cocaine at the time he conspired to distribute methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous and destructive drug. This sentence sends a strong message that those who bring this poison into our communities will be held accountable for their actions,” said Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “DEA remains deeply committed to working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to target these individuals who threaten the safety of our communities.”

Following North’s 120-month sentence, he will be on federal supervised release for ten years. This sentence was the result of an investigation conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today