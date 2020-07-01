Pompeo On the Occasion of the Rwanda National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I offer my sincerest congratulations to the people and the Government of Rwanda as you celebrate 58 years of independence on July 1 and the 26th anniversary of Liberation Day on July 4.

In the years since Liberation Day, Rwanda has been a leader in the region by promoting the role of women in governance, generating economic growth, and demonstrating leadership in global health, higher education, and international peacekeeping.

On the occasion of your independence and Liberation Day anniversaries, my wishes for all Rwandans to enjoy peace and prosperity in the year to come.

