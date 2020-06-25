Pompeo On The 70th Anniversary of the Korean War

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

June 25th marks the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War. The United States will never forget those from the United States, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and other countries under the United Nations Command who laid down their lives in the name of our shared values of freedom and democracy. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains ironclad. The alliance continues to work toward our shared goals of securing peace, stability, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. We have formed a robust economic relationship and collaborated in the areas of science and health, most recently in our cooperation in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We honor those American and ROK troops, and all who stood with them, for their bravery and sacrifice in the Korean War.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE