Pocket Network upgrades its portal service

Decentralised web3 .0 infrastructure protocol Pocket Network has announced an upgrade to its Pocket Portal service, which would enable web3.0 developers to create accounts, mint remote procedure call (RPC) endpoints for their dapps.

This will also give access to blockchain information across any of the several blockchains supported by Pocket. ‘Pay-as-you-go’ (PAYG) and ‘Always Free’ tiers are part of the recently customised Pocket Portal service plans.

Developers can receive up to 2,50,000 daily data relays for their dapps under the ‘Always Free’ tier. If a dapp’s traffic requirements are higher, developers may choose a simplified PAYG plan or may seek a unique plan from the Pocket network team.

Ability to create an endless number of endpoints



With the PAYG approach, developers can avoid paying a large amount of money upfront for relay traffic that they might not utilise by only paying for the data relays that their dapps actually use each month.







The new PAYG plan enables developers to create an infinite number of endpoints for up to two dapps per account.

Developers can enjoy the same reliability and resilience of the portal, which provides decentralised node service, lower latency, and multichain access for data relays, now with more payment and service options, said Michael O’Rourke, CEO, Pocket Network.

“We have completely revamped the backend and frontend of the Pocket Portal to optimise the user experience, giving Web3 developers the ability to turn our infrastructure as a service platform into infrastructure as an asset,” he added.

Using Stripe to process direct payments



Now that payments above the free tier may be made directly through the portal via a Stripe interface, setting up decentralised infrastructure access via the Pocket Portal is significantly simpler for Web3 developers.

Developers are charged a predetermined fee per relay for relays over the ‘Always Free’ tier (250,000 per day), with monthly invoicing.

As a result of this redesign of its Pocket Portal gateway, Pocket Network is now able to provide customers with a fully self-service entry point to its decentralised RPC infrastructure solution.

Users can earn $POKT awards



Another new feature of Pocket Network’s improved Pocket Portal service is that developers may receive $POKT incentives for using the portal and use those to pay for further services in the future.

The new Pocket Portal PAYG plan now enables developers to get $POKT after 24 consecutive or non-consecutive months of paid service, and to only bet that $POKT for continuing subscription thereafter.

The real owner of the dapp infrastructure



Web3 developers can stop paying SaaS charges in perpetuity because of Pocket’s service model— unique in the Web3 infrastructure market.

They can now fully ‘own’ their dapps infrastructure without incurring any sunk costs.