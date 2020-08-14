Plant City Fentanyl Distributors Alfonso Lorenzo Boyd and Victor Jason Valentin Sentenced To Federal Prison

(STL.News) –U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell has sentenced Alfonso Lorenzo Boyd (36, Tampa) to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison and Victor Jason Valentin (28, Mulberry) to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Boyd and Valentin had pleaded guilty in October 2019.

According to court documents, in November 2017, law enforcement began an investigation into narcotics trafficking at an apartment complex in Plant City, after a resident of the complex had died from a drug overdose. The investigation revealed that Boyd and Valentin had been selling drugs from an apartment they shared in the complex. Witnesses described seeing large numbers of people coming and going from their apartment, some of them clearly intoxicated. The overdose victim was a neighbor who had purchased heroin and fentanyl from Boyd and Valentin.

Boyd, a career offender, obtained, mixed, packaged, and sold the heroin and fentanyl, calling it “feny dope.” Valentin facilitated sales to residents of the apartment complex.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Plant City Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Sinacore.

