Pittsburgh Man Tyrone Swan on Parole Sentenced to 6+ Years for Conspiring to Distribute Heroin and a Fentanyl Analogue

(STL.News) – Tyrone Swan was sentenced to six years and three months (75 months) in federal prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and para-fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl in 2018, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Swan, age 30 of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon. Judge Bissoon also sentenced Swan to serve six years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Swan was on state parole from a prior prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault when he conspired to distribute heroin and para-fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl in 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department, the Pleasant Hills Police Department, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case.

