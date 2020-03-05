Pittsburgh Man Matthew Lacher Pleads Guilty to Possession of Heroin and Fentanyl

(STL.News) – A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Matthew Lacher, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, before Senior United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on July 27, 2018, the Allegheny County Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search of Lacher’s residence, and recovered 70 bricks of heroin and fentanyl, a Masterpiece Arms semiautomatic handgun with a 30 round magazine, two digital scales, several packages of marijuana, and $1079.00 in United States currency.

Judge Conti scheduled sentencing for June 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of twenty years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. The defendant remains on bond pending sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorney Christy C. Wiegand is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Allegheny County Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

