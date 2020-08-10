Pittsburgh Felon Reginald Milligan Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) – Reginald Milligan was sentenced to 37 months in prison for possessing a firearm after a prior felony conviction, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Milligan, age 28 of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon. Judge Bissoon also sentenced Milligan to three years of supervised release upon the completion of his prison sentence.

Milligan unlawfully possessed a stolen and loaded 9mm pistol, and 10 heroin/fentanyl stamp bags, inside his car in Pittsburgh during the early morning of January 19, 2019. B y that date, he had already been convicted of committing three felony crimes in prior state prosecutions between 2013 and 2015. The felony crimes were possession with intent to deliver heroin, carrying a firearm without a license, and person not to possess a firearm.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case. This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

