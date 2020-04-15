Phuong Mai Wind Power JSC selects GE Renewable Energy for wind project in Vietnam

Phuong Mai Wind Power JSC selects GE Renewable Energy for its first wind project in Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam (STL.News) GE (NYSE: GE) has signed a contract with Phuong Mai Wind Power JSC, a Special Purpose Vehicle entity jointly invested by Truong Thanh Development and Construction Investment Joint Stock Company (DECONNIN JSC) and Hanoi Construction – Industrial Investment JSC (HANOINCO., JSC) to provide 11 2.4MW-116 turbines and technical advisory service for Phuong Mai 1 wind farm.

To formalize the award of the contract, a signing ceremony using video links from five different cities included DECONNIN JSC, HANOINCO JSC, Agribank Trang An (the lender for the project), and GE, was completed on 19th March, 2020.

“We are excited to form the first partnership with a competent and reliable player in the industry like GE. We appreciate GE’s immediate response and commitment to this project. The contract is a result of just three months of contract discussion. We expect the project will come into operation earlier than scheduled” – shared by Mr. Nguyen Duy Hung, Deputy director of Deconnin JSC.

Mr. Phan Xuan Vu, Deputy Director of Hanoinco JSC, continued “Phuong Mai 1 project has gone through a very long journey with many challenges. Since Deconnin JSC and Agribank agreed to join us, the project has gained significant momentum to move ahead”.

Located Binh Dinh province, the Phuong Mai 1 wind power project has good potential for wind energy. GE actively worked with various stakeholders like civil and electrical consultants and the client’s in-house construction teams to find the right solution for the prevailing site environment. Phuong Mai 1 wind farm targets starting generating energy by first half of 2021. This is the second wind farm in Vietnam using 2.4 MW-116 turbines. GE’s 2 MW platform of onshore wind turbines have more than 10 GW installed and in operation today.

At the ceremony, Mr. Tran Van Nam, deputy director of Agribank Trang An, expressed the Bank’s great interest in the renewable sector and restated the commitment to arrange sufficient funding for project execution.

“GE has always been an important player in helping Vietnam meet its energy needs. The Phuong Mai 1 project illustrates our continuous commitment to bringing customized solutions to our customers and meeting their specific project requirements. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to Vietnam’s energy transition and to continue supporting the local communities in doing so”, said Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN.

GE currently operates 128 MW in Vietnam and is one of the oldest and largest OEMs in the country. GE’s business activities in Vietnam started 25 years ago and GE Renewable Energy’s footprint in Vietnam includes Wind and Solar farms, Hydro and Grid solutions and a strong manufacturing footprint employing over 1000 people.