Pentagon Reservation – Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The Pentagon Reservation remains at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo Plus (Bravo +). However, as we have seen an increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and positive test results in the National Capitol Region in recent weeks, the Director of Administration and Management (DA&M) is implementing a few additional mitigation measures on the Pentagon Reservation to protect the workforce, their families, our communities, and our support to the no-fail mission of the Department of Defense. These include:

Supervisors and managers should strongly encourage their workforce to maximize telework, where the mission permits, through the end of January 2022;

Official visitors will be limited to the minimum required for mission critical meetings;

The Pentagon Reservation will be closed to unofficial visitors through the end of January 2022;

Organizations are expected to maintain occupancy rates at less than 40% of normal occupancy, subject to exceptions approved by DA&M.

Additionally,

All DoD personnel and eligible family members are strongly encouraged to receive the booster dose to protect themselves against COVID-19;

DoD personnel are encouraged to consider using an FDA-approved COVID-19 home test kit upon return from the Federal holiday period prior to returning to the workplace;

Employees should monitor themselves for symptoms, and if sick, contact their supervisor and not come to the workplace.

For more information, please see the guidance memo from the Director of Administration & Management here.

Protecting our workforce while performing our national security mission remains the Secretary of Defense’s number one priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisors will continue to provide maximum telework opportunities and flexible scheduling to optimize the workforce while defending our nation, taking care of our people, and ensuring success through teamwork.

SOURCE: Defense.Gov