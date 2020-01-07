Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Announces $2.2 Million in Teacher in the Workplace Grants to Connect Schools and Local Employers

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf today announced $2.2 million in Teacher in the WorkplaceOpens In A New Window grants have been awarded to 92 local education agencies (LEA) to enable teachers to visit local employers and learn the skills and industry trends to enhance their classroom instruction, student learning, and career readiness. Each LEA will receive a $25,000 Targeted Grant through the Department of Education (PDE).

“It’s critical that we connect our schools to local businesses so we can prepare students with the skills they need for in-demand jobs,” said Governor Wolf. “By connecting directly with employers, teachers can learn first-hand about the skills and industry trends that will enhance their classroom instruction, student learning, and career readiness.”

Building on the success of the program, the governor proposed to double Teacher in the Workforce grant funding to $5 million, which he signed into law in June. Grants are available through PDE and the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I). The L&I grants will be announced soon.

“Local business leaders know what skills are needed for their employees to be successful in the workplace, so they can provide valuable insight to school administrators and teachers,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “The Teacher in the Workplace program enables educators to participate in real-world, employer-based experiences that they can use to inform classroom instruction and prepare students for career, college and community success.”

Award recipients include:

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE SOURCE