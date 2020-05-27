Patrick Valencia from Laguna Pueblo pleads guilty to assault by strangulation in Indian Country

(STL.News) – Patrick Valencia, 50, of Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque on May 27 to assault of an intimate partner by strangulation or suffocation in Indian Country.

A grand jury previously returned an indictment against Valencia on July 9, 2019. According to the indictment and other court records, Valencia allegedly committed this offense in Cibola County on Aug. 5, 2018. Valencia became upset and assaulted the victim by knocking her to the ground, putting his hands around her neck and strangling her. She was later treated for her injuries at the hospital.

Valencia is currently in custody pending sentencing. He has agreed to serve two years in prison under the terms of his plea agreement.

The office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services investigated this case with assistance from the Pueblo of Laguna Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Marshall is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE