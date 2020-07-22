Passaic County Man Tyson Jacobs Admits Participating in Heroin Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man today admitted conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and to distributing a quantity of heroin, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Tyson Jacobs, 21, of Paterson, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and one count of knowingly and intentionally distributing heroin. Jacobs was previously charged by complaint.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

The defendant and his conspirators are all members and associates of the 230 Boys street gang, which operates primarily around Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue in Paterson. Through investigative techniques, including numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, consensually recorded telephone calls and text messages, physical surveillance, and the analysis of telephone call detail records, law enforcement determined that from at least September 2018 through Oct. 1, 2019, the defendant and his conspirators conspired to distribute narcotics, including heroin and fentanyl.

The count of conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of $5 million. The count of distribution of heroin carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 23, 2020.

This case is being conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents and task force officers with the ATF, Newark Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson; special agents of the DEA, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson in Newark; officers of the N.J. State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan; officers of the Paterson Police Department, under the direction of Director Jerry Speziale and Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora; and detectives of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, with the investigation leading to the charges. He also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Belleville and Livingston police departments for their assistance with the case.